LA County Fire Department announces death of longtime captain

The death of a longtime Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was announced by the agency Sunday.

Captain Michael H. Mercado had served with the fire department for more than 25 years, according to the department, which did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

"It is with a heavy the #LACoFD share the active duty death of Fire Captain Michael H. Mercado," the department said in a post to X Sunday morning. "Capt. Mercado faithfully served our Department, residents & communities for 25+ years."

"We extend our condolences to the family, friends & colleagues of Capt. Mercado," the post continues.

Following the announcement, made just after 11 a.m. Sunday, a spokesperson for the department clarified that the longtime fire captain did not pass away while on duty.