L.A. County extends mask mandate on public transit

Just a day after Los Angeles County was downgraded to a "medium" COVID-19 transmission rate by the CDC, county health officials announced an extension for the public transit mask mandate.

The mandate is expected to last for at least 30 days, or until the county experiences a sharp decline in virus transmission, whichever happens first.

At that time, officials will again reassess the situation to determine further action.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health initially announced the mask mandate back on April 21 and have now opted to extend the mandate as the county experiences its highest reported coronavirus numbers since the peak an Omicron variant-driven winter surge.

This requirement applies to all travelers two years of age or older, and calls for masks for all individuals partaking in the county's public transportation systems and hubs, including train stations and LAX - despite no mask mandates while onboard a plane.

Patrons are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, on all trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.

The county also urged local employers to use safety measures to prevent the further spread, as the county experienced 227 worksite cluster reports, an increase of more than six-times as many clusters reported throughout the month of April.

On Friday alone, L.A. County reported 3,180 new positive cases and 10 additional deaths, as well as 401 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus.