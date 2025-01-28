Watch CBS News
LA County Community Brigade set to be honored for heroic efforts during devastating wildfires

By Chelsea Hylton

Weeks after the Franklin and deadly Palisades fires decimated communities in the Malibu and Pacific Palisades areas, members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Community Brigade are being honored.

Third District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath will be honoring the Community Brigade at a Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Community Brigade are being honored for their heroic efforts during the recent wildfires. KCAL News

Individuals from the grassroots initiative are being celebrated for their heroic efforts in responding to the Franklin and Palisades fires.

The Community Brigade has been working on the frontlines with first responders taking action against one of the most destructive natural disasters in LA County history, the board of supervisors said.

The brigade is made up of trained volunteers who are prepared to respond to wildfires, home hardening, and mop-up operations, the LA Emergency Preparedness Foundation said. 

