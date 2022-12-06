Watch CBS News
LA Coroner says Anne Heche was not impaired by illicit substances at time of crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office reported that actor Anne Heche was not impaired by illicit substances at the time of her Aug.5 deadly car crash.

Drugs were in her system from previous use, marijuana and cocaine, and fentanyl was found to be administered at the hospital, but the coroner stated, "there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash."

She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home, where the car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche died from inhalation injury and burns and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner's results released August 17.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from life support at a burn center. The coroner's office listed Aug. 11 as her date of death

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by "blunt trauma," according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

