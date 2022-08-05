Watch CBS News
Vehicle crashes into residence, sparks fire in Mar Vista area; driver in critical condition

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area Friday afternoon igniting a fire.  

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

According to authorities, a driver struck the two-story home, comprising the structure and erupted into flames.

Views from SKY9 showed smoke billowing from the roof of the home as fire crews worked to control the flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and rescue a woman from inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No other injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

