LA City firefighter recruit killed in crash on 101 Freeway in Studio City

By Amy Maetzold

Los Angeles City firefighter recruit Jacob Fuerte was killed in a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City on Monday.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to immediate family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Details regarding the memorial service will be shared as they become available," said the Los Angeles City Fire Department in a statement.

Procession for LA City Fire Department recruit killed while rendering aid during a crash on the 101 Freeway in Studio City.

A procession started around 10 a.m. taking the firefighter recruit's body to the coroner's office.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway at Campo de Cahuenga, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said multi-vehicles were involved in the crash, including Fuerte's vehicle.

"He got out of his vehicle, likely to assess the situation and render aid to anyone in need, when he was hit by another vehicle," said LAFD Public Information Officer Erik Scott.

A SigAlert was issued around 5:30 a.m. after 4 lanes of traffic were shutdown while crews investigated the scene. The firefighter died at the scene from his injuries. 

They identified him as 22-year-old Jacob Fuerte, who was in week 10 of a 20-week training program with LAFD. 

A lengthy procession of fellow first responders ended at the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office. Fuerte's casket, draped in an American Flag, was carried by members of his training class. 

Jacob Fuerte. Los Angeles Fire Department

"At this point, our thoughts, our prayers remain with the family during this difficult time," Scott said. "As we saw them in tears, naturally, we'd like to express to remember the courage that he gave in rendering aid and the courage that all first responders on a daily basis when they stop to help others when they are in need."

Scott says that Fuerte's father is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Despite reports on Monday that the incident was being looked into as a possible hit-and-run, investigators disclosed that they no longer believed that to be the case a day later. 

All four lanes were closed for about three hours. Two lanes opened back up around 9 a.m. For the latest traffic updates, click here.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 7:21 AM PDT

