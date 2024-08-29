La Cañada Flintridge offering security system rebate

La Cañada Flintridge residents and business owners can get $250 off a security system through a city-sponsored rebate program.

"We are excited about this new rebate program, as this initiative empowers our residents to actively contribute to enhancing the safety of our City," Mayor Michael Davitt said. "By encouraging the installation of surveillance systems, we are building a stronger network of security that can deter crime, support law enforcement investigations and overall, make La Cañada Flintridge an even safer place to live, work and play."

The program will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to one claim per household or business. The rebate applies to the hardware and initial setup of items that include a standalone home alarm or some kind of system that contains features such as:

security camera system

doorbell camera

exterior flood light with cameras

motion sensor light with cameras



Residents must provide proof of residency in La Cañada Flintridge on a valid government-issued ID and a utility bill that matches the name and address on the proof of residency ID to enroll in the program. Businesses must either own or rent a property where the security camera is installed. Those renting must produce a signed letter from the property owner giving consent for installation.

Here are the steps to be considered for the one-time rebate:

Submit an application within 60 days of the purchase date.

Upload proof of residency on a valid government-issued ID.

Upload a current utility bill of the residence that matches the name and address on the proof of residency ID.

Upload proof of purchase of a system after Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Upload a photo of the opened devices with the serial/model number visible.

Upload proof of installation with a date-stamped photo showing installation took place after Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The city did a similar program last year.

Applications will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3.