La Cañada Flintridge offering security camera rebate to residents

La Cañada Flintridge is offering a rebate to residents if they install security cameras at their homes.

The program stems from an effort to protect the Verdugo mountain community.

"The security system has a key role in protecting the community member," city director Arabo Parseghian said. "No. 2, providing resources to our sheriff's department, should an unfortunate burglary take place, they have reliable evidence."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has credited footage from security cameras for helping them track down two men who broke into a construction site on Monday.

"Found two suspects hiding on the premises," said Captain Robert Hahnlein. "The vehicle they drove was stolen. So, they captured the suspects and arrested them and towed the car."

Additionally, deputies claimed the cameras provide a deterrence.

The city approved $100 rebates for 150 cameras. It established an application process and only people who live in La Cañada Flintridge qualify.