Watch CBS News
Local News

L.A. County Board of Supervisors vote to put homelessness measure on Nov. ballot

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to place a measure for the November ballot that would increase the county quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness-prevention measures.

It will be up to voters to decide on replacing the quarter-cent tax with an indefinite increase of a half-cent sales tax for the same purpose.

Voters passed Measure H in 2017, which approved the county quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness-prevention measures.

Supporters of the measure said they submitted more than 410,000 petition signatures, well above the required 238,922.

The ballot measure would repeal Measure H and replace it with the half-cent sales tax, earmarking revenue for homelessness. Measure H had a 10-year lifespan and was set to expire in 2027.

Those supporting the new initiative say the extra funds would be game-changing for the county's homelessness crisis, as it would generate $1.2 billion annually.

They say, the funds would be used to build more affordable housing, increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment, and bolster accountability measures -- including a legal requirement to deliver results. 

The proposed ballot measure notes that 60% of the revenue would cover costs for homelessness services and 15% of that would be distributed to cities based on the annual point-in-time count of homeless people. Another 35.75% would support the L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which was
created last year by the state Legislature to oversee homeless solutions. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 2:03 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.