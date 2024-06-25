L.A. County Board of Supervisors vote to put homelessness measure on Nov. ballot

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to place a measure for the November ballot that would increase the county quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness-prevention measures.

It will be up to voters to decide on replacing the quarter-cent tax with an indefinite increase of a half-cent sales tax for the same purpose.

Voters passed Measure H in 2017, which approved the county quarter-cent sales tax for homelessness-prevention measures.

Supporters of the measure said they submitted more than 410,000 petition signatures, well above the required 238,922.

The ballot measure would repeal Measure H and replace it with the half-cent sales tax, earmarking revenue for homelessness. Measure H had a 10-year lifespan and was set to expire in 2027.

Those supporting the new initiative say the extra funds would be game-changing for the county's homelessness crisis, as it would generate $1.2 billion annually.

They say, the funds would be used to build more affordable housing, increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment, and bolster accountability measures -- including a legal requirement to deliver results.

The proposed ballot measure notes that 60% of the revenue would cover costs for homelessness services and 15% of that would be distributed to cities based on the annual point-in-time count of homeless people. Another 35.75% would support the L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which was

created last year by the state Legislature to oversee homeless solutions.