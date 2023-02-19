L.A. Chinatown Firecracker run draws large crowds

Celebrating 45 years, the L.A. Chinatown Firecracker drew large crowds on Sunday.

The 5K/10K run event, a celebration of the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar, began with an opening ceremony which featured the lighting of 100,000 firecrackers and lion dancers. Excitement and entertainment filled the crowd.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event resumed this weekend, drawing close to 30,000 people over a two-day period.

In the Chinese culture, it is the year of the rabbit, which is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity, and the year 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.

But attendees also reflected on tragic recent events, including the Monterey Park mass shooting.

"Some of the recent events happened where I grew up, right in there where I grew up. And for me, it shook me up. But you know what, we're a tight-knit community, and we honestly come back stronger," said Gloria Gee, an event committee member.

Organized by the nonprofit L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run Committee, the event is one of the oldest running races in the nation, the proceeds of which are expected to be reinvested back into the community to support elementary schools and nonprofits.