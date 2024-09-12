Kevin Hart's vegan restaurant Hart House closes all Los Angeles locations

A celebrity-backed vegan restaurant has closed its Los Angeles locations after just two years. Hart House, comedian and actor Kevin Hart's fast-food chain shuttered this week.

Hart House opened two years ago with the mission to "make the food you know and love – better for you, your wallet and the planet," according to the restaurant's website.

Kevin Hart's vegan restaurant Hart House closes all its locations after two years. Getty Images

The restaurant had four locations in Los Angeles County: Westchester, Monrovia, University Park and its flagship in Hollywood. They served vegan burgers, "chicken" sandwiches and nuggets, fries, tots, salads and milkshakes.

Hart announced his plans to launch Hart House in 2022 after adopting a plant-based diet.

Hart House announced its closure on Instagram on Wednesday.

"To our team, guests, and community, who helped make the change we all craved. A Hartfelt goodbye for now as we start a new chapter," the post read.

"The response to the product has been incredible, and we thank our committed team, our customers, and our community partners for helping make the change we all craved, and for their unwavering support of Hart House," said Hart House CEO Andy Hooper in a statement to Eater LA.

Hooper did not give a reason for the closures.

The news of Hart House closing comes on the heels of another high-profile restaurant closure in Los Angeles. Popular burger chain Shake Shack announced in August it was closing five Southern California locations by the end of September. At the time, Shake Shack executive said various factors including underperformance, led to the decision to close a handful of locations.