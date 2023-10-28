Kelly Stafford slams rapper Blueface for "embarrassing" behavior in SoFi Stadium suite

On top of the Rams' disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, video captured inside of SoFi Stadium has caught the ire of Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, creating an unlikely online battle.

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 22: Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) gives his jersey to rapper Blueface during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 22, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The video in question, which shows Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface throwing money towards a trio of scantily clad women dancing in thongs, happened inside one of the stadium's suites during the game.

"It's embarrassing," Stafford said. "My nephews, who are older, have Instagram. They were at the game, and they were like, 'Oh, my gosh. Look what's going on here.' They found it," Stafford said while addressing the video on her podcast "The Morning After."

Stafford says that her daughters, who were sitting next to her nephews, saw the video.

"Mommy, there's a lot of butts here. I go, 'Butts? What are you talking about?' And then I got sent it," Stafford recounted. "So my daughters saw that. Not okay, and not okay that my nephews saw it either."

"It makes me not want to take my kids to the game," she said.

Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, took to X to clap back after snippets of Stafford's chastising went viral.

"Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her," one post on X said. "Matt I run this program yall just here to work an make a living."

He called Kelly a "Karen," which is a commonly-used slang term to describe someone perceived as being entitled, and told Matthew to "get your wife bro before I get disrespectful."

Porter quickly turned on the quarterback as well, saying that he could have done better on the field and that his antics didn't lose the Rams the game.

He unapologetically continued to comment on the issue, saying that people should be happy he came to "raise the hype" for the game, because hometown fans were apparently largely outnumbered by those of the visiting Steelers.

Porter claims that he was not actually kicked out of the game and that no one from the SoFi Stadium security team said anything to him. He said he also plans to attend the next Rams home game, which is on Nov. 19 where he'll be "in the suite having my way as usual."

"As soon as we became aware, our security team went down to his suite, addressed the behavior with them, and there was no further inappropriate activity for the remainder of the game," a statement said.

Prior to the game, Blueface proposed to fellow rapper Jaidyn Alexis, to which she said yes. The emotional moment can be seen in a video posted on Instagram.

Despite his claims, a SoFi Stadium spokesperson said that they do not condone the activity and that Blueface did not receive permission from the team or stadium and that he bought the suite on his own.