Kamala Harris' running mate, Tim Walz, campaigns in Los Angeles and Orange County

Democratic vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will make his first solo appearance as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tuesday in Los Angeles, where he is set to speak to a labor group before heading to Orange County for a fundraiser.

Walz will address the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center and move on to Newport Beach later Tuesday for a fundraising reception.

According to the invitation, ticket prices for the event range from $1,000 to $100,000.

Attorney Wylie Aitken, one of the event's co-hosts, said he has been "blown away by the enthusiasm" for Walz's appearance in Newport Beach.

In a social media post, Republican Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill wrote: "As the Mayor of Newport Beach, a City with a 7-0 Republican City Council, I welcome Governor Walz to spend time with our City leadership while he's dipping into some of our residents' pockets."

The Newport Beach fundraiser will be the first in a series of five fundraisers in five states in three days for Walz. He is also set to speak at fundraisers Wednesday in Denver and Boston, and Thursday in Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York.