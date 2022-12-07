Juvenile killed in second Azusa shooting in 2 days

A juvenile died Tuesday in an Azusa homicide, the second shooting incident in the area in two days.

The juvenile was killed and a second person was injured in Tuesday afternoon's shooting in unincorporated Azusa, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept.

Deputies from the San Dimas Station responded at approximately 3:26 p.m. to the 600 block of South Donna Beth Avenue in unincorporated Azusa following a report of a gunshot victim. Azusa Police first received the call, the sheriff's department said.

A juvenile male was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire personnel. He was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was shot in the upper torso. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

No details about the shooting suspect were immediately released.

Sheriff's Homicide investigators were investigating.

Tuesday's incident follows a suspected car-to-car shooting in Azusa on Monday. A driver who crashed on the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street at about 10:05 a.m. was found with a gunshot wound. That driver died at the scene.

Sheriff's investigators did not comment on any connection between Monday's and Tuesday's shootings.