1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.

Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival.

Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators did not provide additional information on the investigation.

The shooting happened near the scene of another shooting that took place on Monday morning, when a person was killed after being shot while driving. They crashed in the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street, but it was not immediately known where the shooting occurred.

LASD has not connected the shootings.