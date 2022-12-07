Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Juvenile killed, another wounded in Azusa shooting
Juvenile killed, another wounded in Azusa shooting 01:14

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. 

The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.

Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. 

Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators did not provide additional information on the investigation. 

The shooting happened near the scene of another shooting that took place on Monday morning, when a person was killed after being shot while driving. They crashed in the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street, but it was not immediately known where the shooting occurred.

LASD has not connected the shootings. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 9:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.