LASD ordered to stop search of Sup. Sheila Kuehl's computers; DOJ taking over investigation

A judge has ordered the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to stop searching all computers seized from the Metro Transportation Authority, MTA Office of Inspector General and Supervisor Sheila Kuehl until further notice.

The judge also ordered the department to "refrain from any hard drive imaging." Any imaging that has been done must be disclosed, as well as who took the images, has the images and has seen the images.

The court declined to return any of the seized property and an earlier decision to return the computers seized at the MTA OIG has been vacated.

Additionally, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the California Department of Justice has taken over the corruption investigation into Kuehl. Also, the DOJ will determine if anyone committed a crime warning the supervisor about the search warrants.

He added that he believed it was in the "public interest" that the DOJ takes over the investigation after Sheriff Alex Villanueva recused himself.

"...I believe that the handling of all these matters by DOJ will be in the public interest. Therefore, we will also assume all responsibility for the underlying investigation of the Peace Over Violence, Patricia Giggans, et al," Bonta wrote in a letter to LASD. "To that end, your Department should cease its investigative activity and refrain from any actions in furtherance of these investigations, including public statements or court filings related to the investigations."

The DOJ has requested all evidence, investigative reports and information to be given to DOJ authorities.

Last Wednesday, detectives with the Public Corruption Unit served search warrants at Kuehl's home, the home of Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patricia "Patti" Giggans, Offices at the Los Angeles County Hall of Administration, Peace Over Violence headquarters, and LA Metro headquarters.

Following the search, Kuehl said the investigation focused on a contract awarded by Metro to Peace Over Violence for the operation of a sexual-harassment hotline.

According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a whistleblower submitted a complaint saying "the personal relationship between Kuehl and Giggans, among other factors, raised questions about a potential "conflict of interest." The affidavit said the MTA awarded a series of "sole source" contracts to Peace Over Violence, totaling more than $890,000.

Kuehl said the investigation started after a disgruntled employee claimed the supervisor had something to with the contract. Kuehl denied those claims.

The California Superior Court has scheduled a hearing on Sept. 22 to determine if the "temporary stay of the Sheriff searching the devices" will be extended.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.