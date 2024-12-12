Jude Law is honored with a star at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Actor Jude Law can add one more honor to his repertoire as a Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk star, with his name in gold capital letters, was unveiled during a Thursday afternoon ceremony.

The "Gattaca" and "The Talented Mr. Ripley" star's career spans three decades, and Thursday at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Law was honored for his body of work in motion pictures.

At the ceremony, director David Lowery praised Law for his work ethic and dedication to the craft.

"He never does the same thing twice. He never goes for the easy choice or the safe bets," he said. "He approaches his work with humility and kindness, and he commits to a degree that would be daunting if it weren't so inspiring."

Law is a BAFTA winner, an Oscar, Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor. He has earned acclaim for his performances in various projects, including a Gotham Award nomination for Best Actor in "The Nest," and rave reviews for HBO's series "The Third Day."

In "The Talented Mr. Ripley" Law earned a BAFTA Award and an Oscar nomination. He also starred in "Cold Mountain," where he secured additional nominations across prestigious awards.

His body of work is vast and during the ceremony, Law attributed his success throughout his career to all those he collaborated with.

"You can't act alone ... the need to collaborate is very much at the heart of the medium's biggest reward and some of you here and many, many others that I have collaborated with, for 30 years, people who I've learned from, and been encouraged by, guided by, inspired by – they are the reason I have this star, and I want to thank them."

With box office success totaling billions, Law has played key roles in significant films such as "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" franchise.

He portrayed Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," and its sequels, while also playing Dr. Watson in Guy Ritchie's "Sherlock Holmes" series, both of which grossed over $500 million worldwide.



Law's work includes a wide array of acclaimed titles such as "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil," "Closer," and "Captain Marvel." Most recently, he portrayed Captain Hook in "Peter Pan and Wendy."