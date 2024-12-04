Watch CBS News
Joshua Tree National Park raises campground fees, matching increase in popularity

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

As visitors continue to flock to Joshua Tree National Park, higher campground fees ranging between $10 to $15 more nightly have gone into effect.

The increase in fees for all reservations at the park, including campgrounds and tours began Dec. 1. While most of the 12 campgrounds previously charged on average between $15 to $25 per night, new rates put most sites between $25 and $35 nightly. Group campsites and Sheep Pass campground increased to $55 nightly.

The National Park Service said the fee increase matches the pricing of nearby campground fees and follows federal guidelines.

"The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) requires that recreational fees are appropriate to the benefits and services provided and are reviewed and updated regularly," according to the NPS.

Money collected through entrance and camping fees at Joshua Tree National Park is used to maintain campgrounds and other public facilities and to provide visitor services.

In 2023, the park set a record with 3.2 million visitors, up from 2021 record numbers of 3,064, 400 visitors. The number of visitors at Joshua Tree has been on the upswing since records were kept at the park in 1941. In 2011, 1,396,237 people visited the park.

The Angeles National Forest is also proposing to charge increased fees at 11 campgrounds in the new year.  The proposed single site fee is $20, whereas the current fee is $5 for three of the campgrounds, and $12 for the remainder under consideration.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park charges $32 for a standard campsite, according to the National Park Service website. 

