Employers add 263,000 jobs in September as jobless rate falls to 50-year low

By Irina Ivanova

Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday — the slowest month of hiring in 18 months. The biggest gains were in leisure and hospitality and health care.

The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in September as businesses continued to hire from a shrinking pool of workers.

The figures show that the job market remains tight even as job gains slow in the wake of higher interest rates and economic unease. 

This is a developing story.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 5:49 AM

