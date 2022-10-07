Employers add 263,000 jobs in September as jobless rate falls to 50-year low

Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday — the slowest month of hiring in 18 months. The biggest gains were in leisure and hospitality and health care.

The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in September as businesses continued to hire from a shrinking pool of workers.

The figures show that the job market remains tight even as job gains slow in the wake of higher interest rates and economic unease.

This is a developing story.