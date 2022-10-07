Watch CBS News

Unemployment rate falls to 50-year low of 3.5%

Employers added a solid 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The strong jobs numbers were bad news for investors who fear the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.
