Jewish protester death remains under investigation as eyewitness accounts conflict

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester with autopsy results showing his death was consistent with a fall.

Paul Kessler died at the hospital hours after being injured in a clash during dueling protests over the Israel-Palestinian conflict in Thousand Oaks.

At a Tuesday news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff outlined what happened Sunday and gave an update on the investigation.

The Sheriff said deputies responding to the rallies found Kessler conscious and responsive, but with injuries to his head and mouth. Kessler was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Sherriff Fryhoff said while a suspect remained at the scene and was cooperative, witnesses gave conflicting statements about the clash.

At the scene deputies determined that Kessler fell backward and struck his head on the ground. The Sheriff says what caused him to fall is still under investigation.

Dr. Christopher Young, Ventura County Chief Medical Examiner, said the death investigation is ongoing.

During Tuesday's news conference, Dr. Young said a CT scan showed swelling and hemorrhage surrounding the brain, and that Kessler's condition continued to deteriorate while at the hospital.

"The cause of death has been certified as blunt force trauma. The manner of death is homicide." Dr. Young said. "A manner of death of homicide does not indicate that a crime has been committed. This is a determination that is made by the District Attorney's office."

Sheriff Fryhoff identified the suspect as a 50-year-old Moorpark resident who was advocating for Palestine during the rally. The suspect was detained and released after a search warrant was issued for the suspect's home. Fryhoff would not comment on the results of the search warrant but did say a hate crime has not been ruled out. He added the case is being investigated as a homicide since witnesses are still being interviewed.

The Sheriff also stated that the department has increased patrols around mosques, Muslim community centers and Jewish houses of worship