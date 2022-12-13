Jay Leno makes light of his recent burn accident
Comedian Jay Leno is now talking about the accident that left him with serious burns on his face, cheek, neck and hands -- and no surprise, he's making light of it.
The former "Tonight Show" host addressed his injuries in the Wall Street Journal.
Leno says after the accident, he "had a brand new face -- and it's better than what was there before."
Leno spent more than a week at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills after a gas fire last month.
The comedian added: "You have to joke about it. There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."
