Jay Leno released from hospital after 10-day stay for burn treatment

Comedian Jay Leno was released from the hospital on Monday after receiving 10 days worth of treatment for burns suffered during a garage fire.

Comedian Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center after a 10-day stay. Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," said a statement released by Grossman Burn Center. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Leno, 72, was burned last Saturday when one of his vintage cars reportedly burst into flames for unknown reasons. He suffered burns to his face, chest and hands.

He was rushed to Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, where doctors said they were confident he would make a full recovery, and that the former "Tonight Show" host remained in good spirits throughout his treatment.

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," said Dr. Peter Grossman.

Leno underwent several procedures to treat second-degree and possible third-degree burns after a car he was working erupted in flames.

"When he got pulled out from the area underneath the car, it was noted that he had pretty significant burns to face and hands," Grossman said at a press conference after Leno was admitted to the hospital.

Despite this, Grossman said that Leno kept his humor about him.

"He's Jay Leno, he's walking around, he's cracking jokes," Grossman said, also noting that Leno is "incredibly kind" to the hospital staff.