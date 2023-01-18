Java With Jamie: Secret of success with radio prodigy Zach Sang

Jamie Yuccas sits down with radio prodigy Zach Sang, who discusses chasing dreams, his love for cookies, and his secret to success.

The New York Times describes Zach Sang as "the next generation's Ryan Seacrest." His production company, OBB Sound, goes further, calling him a radio prodigy, social media addict, and pop culture junkie.

When you combine it all together, you get a radio host who makes even the biggest celebrities come down to earth.

Zach Sang has finally agreed to be interviewed after always being the interviewer. All it took were a few tchotchkes and cookies at Olive & Thyme in Burbank. He said his secret was growing up a little nerdy.

To say Sang has come a long way is an understatement. He started his show at 14 years old back in 2008 in his room in New Jersey. As a teenager he worked as a party DJ and a bag boy at the local grocery store.

Sang meets a lot of famous musicians who he gets to open up on the Zach Sang Radio Show. His superpower seems to be making some of the biggest names in music comfortable, so much so that after a decade of shows, he's now friends with most of them.

Zach Sang will turn 30 this year, meaning he won't run out of airtime anytime soon.