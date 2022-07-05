Watch CBS News
Jackknifed semi-truck prompts sigalert on WB I-210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Jackknifed semi leaks fuel onto WB 210 Freeway, prompts lane closures
Jackknifed semi leaks fuel onto WB 210 Freeway, prompts lane closures 01:09

Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a sigalert for all lanes of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Wheatland Avenue in Lakeview Terrace after semi-truck collided with a car and jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the roadway. 

CHP tweeted that all lanes will be be blocked for the next three hours and that traffic is being diverted off at Wheatland Avenue. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

