Jackknifed semi-truck prompts sigalert on WB I-210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue

Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a sigalert for all lanes of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Wheatland Avenue in Lakeview Terrace after semi-truck collided with a car and jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the roadway.

CHP tweeted that all lanes will be be blocked for the next three hours and that traffic is being diverted off at Wheatland Avenue.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN LAKEVIEW TERRACE: WB I-210 AT WHEATLAND AVE - ALL LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 3 HOURS DUE TO A JACKKNIFE SEMI TRAILER THAT LEAKED FUEL - ALL WB TRAFFIC IS BEING DIVERTED OFF AT WHEATLAND AVE. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) July 5, 2022