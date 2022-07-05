Jackknifed semi-truck prompts sigalert on WB I-210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue
Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a sigalert for all lanes of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Wheatland Avenue in Lakeview Terrace after semi-truck collided with a car and jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the roadway.
CHP tweeted that all lanes will be be blocked for the next three hours and that traffic is being diverted off at Wheatland Avenue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.