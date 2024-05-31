J.Lo's shows at Kia Forum and Honda Center no longer after she cancels tour

Jennifer Lopez performs live from Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on Dec. 31, 2020 in New York City. Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's canceled summer tour is putting an end to upcoming shows in July at LA's Kia Forum and the Honda Center in Orange County.

The 54-year-old singer said Friday she was "heartsick" and "devastated" to announce she was no longer performing in more than 30 cities as part of a tour set to begin June 26 in Orlando, Florida and end Aug. 31 in Houston, Texas.

The tour was meant to promote her new album, "This is Me...Now."

She's canceling it to have more time with "children, family and close friends," Live Nation said Friday.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez wrote on her website, OntheJLo. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

She goes on to write, addressing fans, that she will "make it up" and "we will all be together again."

"I love you so much. Until next time.." the message ends.

Among the canceled shows across North America are tour dates on July 11 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood and July 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Other concerts were planned in major cities including Miami, New York City and Toronto.

Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded, according to Live Nation. Meanwhile, people who purchased tickets through third-party vendors such as StubHub, SeatGeek and VividSeats will need to reach out to those sites.