Irvine police investigating after man shot to death

The Irvine Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot Thursday in an industrial complex of the city.

Officers said it happened around 3 p.m. at Crysler and Bendix in the Irvine. Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide, though the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information has been released. Police tweeted that anyone who saw something suspicious should contact department at (949) 724-7200.

