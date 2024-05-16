Watch CBS News
Irvine police investigating after man shot to death

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

The Irvine Police Department is investigating the death of a man found shot Thursday in an industrial complex of the city.

Officers said it happened around 3 p.m. at Crysler and Bendix in the Irvine. Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide, though the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

No suspect information has been released. Police tweeted that anyone who saw something suspicious should contact department at (949) 724-7200.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 3:46 PM PDT

