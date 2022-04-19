2 roommates stabbed, killed in Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium; coworker arrested

Authorities have arrested an Irvine man in connection with the stabbing deaths of two roommates at their apartment near Angel Stadium in Anaheim Tuesday morning.

Ramy Fahim, 26, has been arrested on murder charges in the slayings of Griffin Robert Cuomo and Jonathan Andrew Bahm, both 23.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Anaheim police responded to a call of a possible assault in progress at a fifth-floor unit at the Stadium House Apartments, located in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue. They arrived to find Cuomo and Bahm dead inside the apartment, along with the suspect, Fahim.

Fahim was taken to a hospital with a minor injury before being interviewed by detectives and arrested. A knife believed to have been used in the killings was found at the scene. Fahim's car was also found near the building.

Cuomo and Bahm were roommates, while Fahim was a coworker of Cuomo. It's unclear what motivated the killings.

Neighbors told CBSLA they were worried about safety and were keeping an eye on their surroundings as they enter and exit their buildings.

"We just got back from being out of town and we were sleeping in, honestly we had no idea until we got some texts," neighbor Jaime Raffaelli said. "You just never know what's going to come in and out, so we do kind of take that into consideration."

The entire fifth floor of the building was blocked off for the investigation and only residents were allowed inside the building.