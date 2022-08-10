Irvine doctor allegedly caught on camera poisoning her husband with Drano

An Irvine man said that he has three videos that allegedly prove that his wife has been poisoning him with Drano since at least late July.

"She takes up the bottle, she pours it in, puts the cap back on and puts it back under the sink as though nothing else was happening in her day," said the husband's lawyer Steven Hittelman.

Mission Viejo dermatologist Yue Yu, 45, was arrested last Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 years.

According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband, Dr. Jack Chen had fallen ill over the course of a month and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him.

"He started to have unusual symptoms back in March and April," said Hittelman. "He went in to get checked by a doctor and found that he had had physical effects. He started to then connect the dots."

Aside from the chemical taste in his mouth, Chen was diagnosed with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus.

He then set up the cameras in the kitchen at the family's home in Irvine and made the discovery, according to his lawyer. Chen filed a restraining order against his wife who also goes by Emily. She was released from jail.

In the paperwork, he alleged longtime verbal physical and emotional abuse which extended to their two children.

"If our children let Emily know that they enjoyed spending time with me, or showed affection toward me, then Emily would put them in their room and yell at them until they assured her they would not show affection toward me," Chen wrote in the restraining order request.

Chen has filed for divorce.