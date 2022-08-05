Irvine woman arrested for poisoning husband's food

An Irvine woman was behind bars Friday after she was arrested for continuously poisoning her husband, causing him to contract a month-long illness.

Yue Yu Irvine Police Department

Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday for poisoning her husband of 10 year's food.

According to Irvine Police Department, Yu's husband had fallen ill over the course of a month, and had grown suspicious that the illness came at the hand of his wife, who he believed was poisoning him.

He successfully captured video evidence and turned it in to police, who subsequently took Yu into custody at the couple's home and booked her at Orange County Jail.

The man sustained "significant internal injuries" as a result, but is expected to recover.