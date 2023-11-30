Watch CBS News
Investigators say fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in Canyon Country was accidental

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigators have ruled the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Canyon Country as the result of accidental discharge as he and another juvenile boy were handling the gun in early November. 

The incident happened at around 6:30 a.m. back on Nov. 6, near Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

In a press release issued on Thursday, investigators said that the boy was with another unidentified juvenile in the area where they were "manipulating a firearm when it unintentionally discharged, causing grave injury to the victim."

The boy was identified as William Lemus Ayala, who died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner said at the time. 

The second juvenile has not been arrested, investigators say. 

They plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for further review in order to determine if charges are warranted. 

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.

