Investigators release video of deadly hit-and-run in Exposition Park

Police are seeking help from the public as they look to identify a deadly hit-and-run suspect who killed a pedestrian in Exposition Park in June.

They were sent to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Budlong Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. on June 19 after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they learned that a dark-colored SUV had fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, who was standing in the middle of the road, as they drove eastbound on MLK Boulevard.

Instead of stopping, they continued to drive towards S. Walton Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian, who remains unidentified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where they later died.

As with all deadly hit-and-run incidents in the city of Los Angeles, a standing reward of $50,000 is offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The video of the incident can be found on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 421-2500.