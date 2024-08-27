Watch CBS News
Investigators identify body found in Dominguez Channel as missing 60-year-old woman

By Dean Fioresi

Investigators have identified the person whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson in late July as a 60-year-old woman that was previously reported missing. 

Prisciliana Douglas, whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson in late-July.  Los Angeles Police Department

On July 28, police were called to the area after the body of 60-year-old Prisciliana Douglas was discovered in the water near the 500 block of E. Carson Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

She was identified on Tuesday, weeks after the discovery was made. At the time, deputies reported that the body had "obvious signs of trauma."

The cause of her death has not yet been revealed and is currently listed as deferred by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. 

Just days prior to the body's discovery, the Los Angeles Police Department released a bulletin asking the public for help in locating Douglas, who was last seen on July 23 near 39th Street and Walton Avenue in the Exposition Park area. 

"Mrs. Douglas is of sound mind and her family and friends are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being," the release said. 

No further information was provided. 

