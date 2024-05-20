Investigators continue search for man who opened fire on deputies during chase in Jurupa Valley

The search for a man who opened fire on Riverside County deputies during a pursuit last week continued on Monday, and investigators are hopeful that the public can offer some assistance.

Bulletin seeking public help in locating Martin Perez Jr. who is wanted for shooting at Riverside County deputies in Jurupa Valley Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Martin Perez Jr., 30, is still on the loose after an hours-long search last Tuesday, May 14, proved unsuccessful when he was able to evade investigators that combed Jurupa Valley by land and sky after he fired shots at pursuing deputies.

The ordeal began at around 6 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull Perez over near Wineville Avenue and Limonite Avenue, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Instead of stopping, Perez instead fled from deputies before driving onto a dirt road running adjacent to 68th Street, just west of Pats Ranch Road, where he fired at the pursuing patrol car.

He then fled into the "dense foliage near the Jurupa Valley Santa Ana river bottom," deputies said.

No deputies were injured during the incident, but they are now searching for Perez for attempted murder. They say that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-2654.