Search for suspect who shot at Riverside County deputies underway

Riverside County deputies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at them during a pursuit on Tuesday.

Exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but deputies say that they were in the midst of a vehicle pursuit when the suspect opened fire on them.

None of the deputies were struck by gunfire and they did not return fire at the suspect.

A large search is underway for the suspect, who at this point has not yet been identified.

It's unclear exactly why deputies were pursuing them in the first place.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.