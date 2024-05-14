Watch CBS News
Search for suspect who shot at Riverside County deputies underway

By Dean Fioresi

Riverside County deputies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at them during a pursuit on Tuesday. 

Exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but deputies say that they were in the midst of a vehicle pursuit when the suspect opened fire on them.

None of the deputies were struck by gunfire and they did not return fire at the suspect. 

A large search is underway for the suspect, who at this point has not yet been identified. 

It's unclear exactly why deputies were pursuing them in the first place. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 14, 2024 / 7:29 PM PDT

