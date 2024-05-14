Search for suspect who shot at Riverside County deputies underway
Riverside County deputies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at them during a pursuit on Tuesday.
Exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but deputies say that they were in the midst of a vehicle pursuit when the suspect opened fire on them.
None of the deputies were struck by gunfire and they did not return fire at the suspect.
A large search is underway for the suspect, who at this point has not yet been identified.
It's unclear exactly why deputies were pursuing them in the first place.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.