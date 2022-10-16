Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton early Saturday morning. 

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. El Segundo Boulevard. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Deputies were unable to provide information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting or a suspect involved. 

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 5:59 PM

