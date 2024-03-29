Watch CBS News
Investigation into Malibu fatal vehicle, pedestrian accident closes portion of PCH

By Julie Sharp

A portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu is closed Friday morning as the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a big rig truck and a pedestrian.

The truck struck and killed the pedestrian, who was in the road at the Cross Creek Road, PCH intersection around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

All lanes of the highway are closed in both directions as the investigation is underway. 

The City of Malibu signed a long-term contract to bring California Highway Patrols back to Malibu in January as part of the city's efforts to address safety on PCH.   

The CHP's Malibu Task Force reported that between the period of March 18 - 24, they issued 109 citations, mostly for speeding. One driver was stopped for speeding and arrested for DUI.

Year-to-date, the CHP Malibu Taskforce has issued 721 citations.  

For traffic updates, check NEXT Traffic CBS Los Angeles 

A portion of PCH is closed in both directions at Cross Creek Road as authorities investigate a deadly vehicle v. pedestrian accident. KCALNews
First published on March 29, 2024 / 8:01 AM PDT

