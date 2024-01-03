Authorities step up traffic enforcement in deadly stretch of PCH

CHP teams up with LASD to crack down on reckless driving along PCH

For the first time in 40 years, the California Highway Patrol joined their law enforcement partners at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to patrol Pacific Coast Highway in an effort to make the deadly freeway safer for drivers and pedestrians.

This step is part of the ongoing safety measures implemented after four Pepperdine students were killed by a speeding driver last October. Following the tragedy, the coastal city declared a local emergency to address the long-standing issue immediately, including the authorization of overtime for deputies to carry out traffic enforcement operations in the area. Dueñas said that these were the same deputies who worked to crack down on street racing.

"Since that time, they've done quite a few," she said.

In the most recent traffic enforcement, which happened last week, law enforcement cited 61 people, 52 of whom were for speeding.

This Monday, the existing deputies teamed up with three of their counterparts at the CHP for the first time since 1991 to further crack down on dangerous and reckless driving.

The city hopes to sign off on a long-term contract with the CHP to create a task force consisting of three CHP officers dedicated to Malibu for seven days a week.

"Dedicated meaning this is all they do," Malibu Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said. "It will be good. It will be consistent. The same guys working together in Malibu. This will be their gig."

Additionally, officials have started construction on the major traffic signal synchronization project at Topanga Canyon and Big Rock Drive. This initiative will allow Caltrans to control lights in real-time, hopefully lowering speeds and reducing congestion. Malibu also explored installing red light cameras to detect speeding drivers and change the signals to red, forcing them to stop.

While authorities have promised a lot of change, some residents are not convinced this will change anything.

"I am happy t here is a conversation," resident Dr. Erin Foster said. "I am not convinced that the options are actually doing anything yet."

Since the state controls PCH, any bigger changes must be approved by Caltrans. Local assemblymembers have called on the public organization to craft a short-term improvement list with a timeline.

--Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.