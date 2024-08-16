Intuit Dome's opening night technology glitch led to Bruno Mars concert delay

Intuit Dome's opening night featuring Bruno Mars, faced technical problems as concert goers experienced delays getting into the venue as the app required for entry was completely down.

Inglewood's $2 billion new venue was hailed to be a technical marvel, with ticketless entry part of the much-anticipated features meant for convenience.

People attending events at the arena are to download the Intuit Dome app and create an account to enter the venue. Once the account is created, ticketholders set up a "Game Face ID" that allows them to walk directly into the arena without displaying a ticket or use an "Identity Pass" that requires people to scan a smartphone ticket to enter.

The problem Thursday night was the facial recognition system at the arena wasn't working. This led to concert goers piling up outside the venue, waiting to get in. The concert start time was delayed two hours because of the glitch.

Opening night problems were shared on social media, with people saying the app was down and crowds were packed outside waiting to get in to the 8 p.m. scheduled concert.

One person called it a "meltdown of technology," with the app freezing, no reception, huge crowds, a mini stampede and people passing out.

Mars finally began the concert shortly before 10 p.m., and he stopped the show to call for security to deal with a medical situation in the first few rows. His two-night run at the venue continues Friday at 8 p.m. It is yet to be seen if the glitch has been fixed. KCAL News contacted Intuit Dome staff; a response has not been received yet.

The $2 billion Intuit Dome officially began construction in September 2021 near the corner of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, south of SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum.

Intuit Dome is also home to the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers and has also been named the site of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and will serve as the basketball venue for the 2028 Summer Olympics, happening in Los Angeles.