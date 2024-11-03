Inside SoCal | Travel for All (11/3)

For families affected by autism, travel can be challenging and stressful, often causing them to avoid it altogether. But thanks to the efforts of Autism Double-Checked, that is beginning to change.

AUTISM DOUBLE-CHECKED

When Alan Day, father to a son with Autism, realized there wasn't anything out there to help travel companies, like airlines and hotels, understand the needs of their ASD clients, he jumped into action and founded Autism Double-Checked. It provides training to travel company employees on how to meet the needs of those on the Autism spectrum. Companies like airline carrier, JSX, have embraced the program fully. JSX employees explain that it helps them understand certain situations to a better assist them, which in turn helps the other passengers around them, so all can have a positive travel experience. To learn more about the program, visit https://autismchecked.com/.

AUTISM HOPE ALLIANCE

For families facing the diagnosis of Autism, life can feel overwhelming according to Autism Hope Alliance President, Kristin Selby Gonzalez, whose son Jax was diagnosed with ASD. She needed support, and so did others that she met, and that's exactly what Autism Hope Alliance is designed to offer. The non-profit offers education, financial support and volunteerism to families needing the support and who simply need hope. Visit autismhopealliance.org to learn more.