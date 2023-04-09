Inside SoCal: Seeing Stars (4/9)

From telescopes to glamping, we're seeing stars, and not the Hollywood kind.

Camp'd Out

Kitty's fond memories of childhood camping in Missouri coupled with her impressive design skills led her to found a unique camping concept – a mobile elevated camping company. You choose the place, and she will work with you to design a custom camping experience bringing the luxury accommodations to you – a tailored experience for you and your family, friends, children, or loved ones. Learn more at https://www.campdouttents.com/

Garvey Ranch Park Observatory

Join the Los Angeles Astronomical Society at the Garvey Ranch Observatory in Monterey Park every Wednesday night from 730pm-10pm and see the stars, planets and solar system with other astronomy enthusiasts. Learn more about their public events at https://www.laas.org/garvey

Garvey Ranch Park Observatory

781 S Orange Ave

Monterey Park, CA 91755