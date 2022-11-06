Inside SoCal: Music Is the Remedy (11/6)

With Veteran's Day around the corner, this episode offers a glimpse into the lives of a few Southern California Veterans and how a special music program called "Rock For Vets" gives them space to create, perform, bond, and heal.

The non-profit organization Music is the Remedy started this rock club, "Rock For Vets," in Long Beach over a decade ago with the mission of improving the well-being of Veterans through music instruction, education, and mentoring to those willing to commit and apply themselves.

But more importantly, "Rock For Vets" offers local Veterans a family - a family that understands without words what the other is going through and embraces each other through good times and bad. No one is left behind.

We salute and thank the below Veterans for contributing to this episode:

Smoky Northcutt, US Navy Vietnam

Lashonda Roberts, US Air Force

Charles Rick Roche, US Navy Vietnam

Barbara Stransky, US Army

Janette Williams, US Air Force

"Rock For Vets" will be performing on the Battleship IOWA on Veteran's Day, Friday, November 11th. The event is free to the public. Click HERE for details.

For more information on the organization, visit https://musicistheremedy.org/

If you are interested in donating to the organization, please go to https://musicistheremedy.org/donate or mail a check to:

