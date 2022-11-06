Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: Music Is the Remedy (11/6)

With Veteran's Day around the corner, this episode offers a glimpse into the lives of a few Southern California Veterans and how a special music program called "Rock For Vets" gives them space to create, perform, bond, and heal. Erica Olsen reports.
