Inside SoCal: Magical Thinking (3/17)

MAGICAL THINKING

At the Magic Castle, magical thinking is not only what some base their careers on, but also something Diana Zimmerman teaches her students, empowering them to believe in themselves and that anything is possible.

JUNIOR SOCIETY AT THE MAGIC CASTLE

The Magic Castle is full of intrigue and excitement, especially for students accepted into the Junior Society program founded by Diana Zimmerman. As a professional female magician, Diana knows the power of magical thinking. Growing up in poverty herself, it was magic that helped her get through hard times, and learning the craft taught her so many life skills that propelled her career in a male-dominated profession. At the Junior Society, her students not only learn the art of performance, but also how to connect with people and to believe in themselves.

For more information about the Magic Castle junior program, visit magiccastle.com/junior-academy.