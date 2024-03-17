Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: Magical Thinking (3/17)

At the Magic Castle, magical thinking is not only what some base their careers on, but also something Diana Zimmerman teaches her students, empowering them to believe in themselves and that anything is possible. Erica Olsen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.