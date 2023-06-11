Inside SoCal: Kindred Spirits (6/11)

From rescue animals to gardens and delicious vegan fare, this care farm is designed for healing and a space to enjoy snuggles and nature.



Kindred Spirits Care Farm

In 2009, Karen Snook sat down with some colleagues who asked themselves, "if we were going to build the most wonderful nonprofit, the most ethical, the most useful, the most beneficial, the most fabulous nonprofit in the whole world, what would it look like?" For Karen, it was the Kindred Spirits Care Farm. A care farm, versus a farm or an animal sanctuary, is a holistic experience. It's a place where people can reconnect with the land and nature and animals. It's a place for urbanites to get away, and a place for the vulnerable to find peace.

At Kindred Spirits Care Farm in Chatsworth, you can spend time with 100 rescue animals, you can explore its 7 acres, help pick vegetables from the garden, or simply sit and be. And they welcome all of it. You can host your next event here and enjoy a 4-course vegan meal thanks to their talented onsite Chef. Or, if you'd like to volunteer, they welcome that too! Just visit https://www.kindredspiritscarefarm.org/ for details.

11001 Farralone Ave

Chatsworth, CA 91311