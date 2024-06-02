Inside SoCal: Girls with Game (6/2)

It was not always the case, but today, girls are an integral part of the Little League Organization, where they learn life skills, like leadership and teamwork, while having fun along the way.

GIRLS WITH GAME

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of girls joining the Little League organization and is certainly cause for celebration. Looking back to the 1970s, big changes would begin to happen for girls wanting equal opportunity in athletics. Maria Pepe's case in 1972 changed the course of history for girls wanting to play baseball or softball in the Little League organization. And with the passing of Title IX, it opened the door for women to participate in all sports organizations whose institutions receive federal funds. Sports build character, leadership and teamwork - all skills necessary in life - and these girls are embracing those lessons along with some good ol' fashioned fun. Learn about how your child can join a team, or create your own Little League team at www.littleleague.org. Thanks to resources and grants, it's never been easier to bring the game to your community.