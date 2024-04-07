Inside SoCal: A Delicious New Chapter (4/7)

A Delicious New Chapter

Hotel Bel-Air, known for its storied history and Hollywood glamour, is turning a page--enlisting Chef Joe Garcia to usher in a new culinary program alongside newly appointed executive pastry chef Christophe Rull.

Hotel Bel-Air

Those familiar with the famed Hotel Bel-Air will tell you that it's like stepping back in time when you visit the property. So much of the hotel still has that Hollywood Golden era feel, complete with photographs of Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and others to remind you who once roamed the halls. The hotel isn't interested in changing much, wanting to pay homage to the past, so when something new appears at the hotel, it's a BIG deal. And new is what Chef Joe Garcia is ushering in – a new culinary program alongside Executive Pastry Chef Christophe Rull. They come from Michelin starred kitchens and are both excited to elevate the hotel's dining to an exciting, new level, while humbly acknowledging what a big opportunity and responsibility these roles are. Afterall, Marilyn and Grace are watching.

Hotel Bel-Air

701 Stone Canyon Rd

Los Angeles, CA 90077

310 472 1211

dorchestercollection.com/los-angeles/hotel-bel-air