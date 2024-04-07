Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: A Delicious New Chapter (4/7)

Hotel Bel-Air, known for its storied history and Hollywood glamour, is turning a page, enlisting Chef Joe Garcia to usher in a new culinary program alongside newly appointed executive pastry chef Christophe Rull. Erica Olsen reports.
