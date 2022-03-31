Watch CBS News

Inglewood officer shot, wounded in Lennox

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Lennox area.

The shooting occurred a little before 10:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Osage Avenue.

The off-duty plainclothes officer was struck at least twice in the arm and leg, Inglewood Mayor James Butts confirmed to CBSLA.

The wounded officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.  

The gunman remains at large.  The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating. 

An off-duty Inglewood police officer is transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, Calif., after being shot. March 31, 2022.  (CBSLA)

 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

First published on March 31, 2022 / 11:05 AM

