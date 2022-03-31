Inglewood officer shot, wounded in Lennox
An off-duty Inglewood police officer was shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Lennox area.
The shooting occurred a little before 10:20 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Osage Avenue.
The off-duty plainclothes officer was struck at least twice in the arm and leg, Inglewood Mayor James Butts confirmed to CBSLA.
The wounded officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
The gunman remains at large. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.